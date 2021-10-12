Your Photos
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato partner up To Recruit YMCA Mentors

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister Program has partnered with Radio Mankato to recruit 72 new mentors over 72 days.

There is a large need for mentors in both Community-Based Mentoring and School-Based Mentoring to help reduce the number of youth on the wait list.

There are currently over 60 boys and over 12 girls on the waiting list to be matched with a mentor through the program. Many on the wait list have been waiting more than two years for a mentor.

The Brother/Sister Program is a partner agency of the Greater Mankato Area United Way. Community contributions to the United Way campaign support the continued success of the YMCA mentoring programs.

Barb Kaus, CEO of GMA United Way, connected the Brother/Sister Program with Radio Mankato for the mentor recruitment marathon.

“Our entire team feels so honored that Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister Program asked us to help,” said Matt Ketelsen, Managing Partner at Radio Mankato. “We have a passion for this community, so it’s heartwarming to know we are doing our part to help find much needed mentors for our local kids.

The YMCA screens and trains all volunteer mentors as well as provides ongoing support of the relationship and coordinates monthly group activities.

Matches meet once a week for two to three hours. They plan activities together and share their skills, time and interests with each other.

“My mentee and I have some of our best times doing ‘random acts of kindness’, and building Legos while watching Marvel movies,” says Maxwell Mayleben, the 2021 Brother/Sister Mentor of the Year. “I have had so much fun hanging out with my mentee for these past two years, and I’m really looking forward to the memories we still get to create!”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

