Mankato recognizes and celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As of the Oct. 8, Monday, Oct. 11, has been officially declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day by President Joe Biden saying that the United States flag is to be displayed on all public buildings as a way to honor the contributions the Indigenous People have made to the country.

In Mankato, Veterans for Peace hosted a ceremony at Reconciliation Park to honor Indigenous people and the day.

“As veterans, we fully understand what the whole concept is of fighting for something you believe in and these people were fighting to defend their homelands,” said Dave Logsdon, vice president of Veterans for Peace — Twin Cities.

The day is meant to recognize and acknowledge the contributions Indigenous people have made to American life in the past, but also in the present.

“We are talked about more in a historical context so it is so important to show that we are still here as native people,” explained Megan Heutmaker, director of American Indian and Multicultural Affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato also hosted events... screening movies like Dakota 38 and hosting panels to help educate students and the public about indigenous history and culture.

“All of our events try to have that thread of education because we know how important it is for people who may not have heard these stories before, may not have heard these stories from the indigenous perspective, get to hear those stories,” Heutmaker said.

Mankato was the site of the largest mass execution in United States history when 38 members of the Dakota tribe were hanged in 1862.

“That history around the Dakota 38 to be here, as an indigenous person is about resiliency and taking and being able to call Mankato home again,” Heutmaker said.

As the country continues to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the future, both Veterans for Peace and the office for American Indian Affairs at MSU are looking to grow their programs by hosting events and spreading the word through word of mouth and social media.

