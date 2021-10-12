Your Photos
Minnesota State University, Mankato receives grant for behavioral health careers

MSU received a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System to recruit a more diverse body of students to the field of behavioral health careers
MSU received a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System to recruit a more diverse body of students...
MSU received a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System to recruit a more diverse body of students to the field of behavioral health careers(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the 2018 Minnesota Department of Health workforce report, 91% of practicing behavioral health professionals are white.

MSU received a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System to recruit a more diverse body of students to the field of behavioral health careers.

The university is holding more seminars to promote diversity in the mental health care industry, with MSU students and Mankato East and West high school students.

“To educate a diverse group of students about potential career opportunities because career development research shows us that to increase the number of professionals in any given setting. We have to educate them about those potential opportunities,” MNSU Department of Health Science Assistant Professor Thad Shunkwiler said.

The $3,000 grant comes from the ‘Everybody In’ campaign.

