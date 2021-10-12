Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital

By Dani Bozzini
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WFOX) – A mother in Florida spent a day behind bars after she refused to leave her daughter alone in the hospital.

“I stand by my actions 100%,” Lynn Savage said. “I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs.”

Lynn Savage, 70, refused to leave her daughter, Amber, while she was recovering from brain surgery. Her daughter is non-verbal and partially paralyzed on the right side after suffering a stroke.

“I could not in good conscience and good heart leave her bedside not knowing how she was going to make it through the night voluntarily,” Savage said.

Savage says she had been by her daughter’s side at the hospital since 6:30 a.m. She was there not only for support but as her interpreter.

She says the doctor asked her to come into her room in the ICU to try and help her daughter calm down.

“As soon as I approached the bedside, she was fine,” Savage said. She stayed until she was told she couldn’t stay anymore.

Savage said nurses told her she had to leave at 7 p.m. per COVID-19 visiting hours. She tried to get the nurse to contact the doctor to approve her to stay, but the nurse said they couldn’t do that.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to leave. I want to stay here with my daughter,’” Savage said.

As a former deputy sheriff in Stark County, Ohio, Savage knew what would come of her refusing to go.

According to the arrest report, “security officers spent a couple of hours pleading for the suspect, Ms. Lynn Savage, to leave.”

“Their sheriff’s office came up. They were also very polite. They kept trying to get me to leave and I said, ‘I’m not leaving,’” Savage said.

Savage said she spent roughly 24 hours in jail. She is facing trespassing charges and is expected to appear before a judge on Oct. 20.

Savage’s daughter is still recovering from her surgery.

Copyright 2021 WFLOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left woman dead

Latest News

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (65) keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks...
Wild set roster by putting rookie LW Boldy on injured list
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would...
Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids
FILE — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.
Scores of rabbits perish in Minnesota barn fire
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato have partnered up to Recruit 72 YMCA Mentors in 72 Days
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato partner up To Recruit YMCA Mentors