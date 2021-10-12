Portion of Minnesota River Trail to temporarily close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail will close at 8 a.m. today.

The closure will be between the north side of Riverfront Park, 309 West Rock Street, and the Public Safety range.

The reason for the temporary closure is so crews can create an access for a well-sealing project.

The work is expected to be complete by the middle of the week.

