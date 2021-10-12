Radiology technician opens up about her battle with breast cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Melissa Lutter is no stranger to breast cancer. She’s worked as a radiology technician for 17 years.

“I see patients for their screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms and I also work with the radiologist for breast biopsies,” she said.

In September 2019, Melissa found a small lump on her left breast. She explained, “[It was] about the size of a pea. I noticed it and I thought, usually [in] young women, it’s gonna be a benign thing but I just wanna be sure.”

She made an appointment with her doctor to get it checked out. “I was able to get in and have a mammogram and ultrasound right away, a biopsy the same day,” she stated.

Within 24 hours, she received a positive cancer diagnosis. The news came as a shock to Melissa, who was only in her 30s. “The only thing on my mind was getting healthy for my kids, you know, they need a mom and also [to] show them how brave I can be at doing all this,” she mentioned.

In the year that followed, she took on her own battle with the disease.

After a double mastectomy, chemo, radiation and reconstructive surgeries, Melissa was declared cancer free.

Following her experience, she said it was hard to think about going back to work. She said, “I would be surrounded by breast cancer every day and just be reminded of it.”

But, Melissa returned with a reshaped perspective. “I realized that I actually have a very personal connection with these patients now, and it’s very noticeable,” she explained. “I’ve gotten a lot of hugs and some tears from the patients [that] we’ve shared together. It’s where I’m meant to be now.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.