Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Scores of rabbits perish in Minnesota barn fire

FILE — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.
FILE — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.(HNN File (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLANDALE, Minn. (AP) — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.

The Albert Lea Tribune reports the fire broke out in a barn north of Hollandale on Sunday night.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor walking nearby saw the fire and reported it. The sheriff’s office says 117 rabbits died in the blaze. Three rabbits survived.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but authorities say they don’t suspect any foul play.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left woman dead

Latest News

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (65) keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks...
Wild set roster by putting rookie LW Boldy on injured list
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato have partnered up to Recruit 72 YMCA Mentors in 72 Days
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato partner up To Recruit YMCA Mentors
Authorities are asking for information after a bathroom was vandalized in Le Sueur County at...
Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County
Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County
Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County