Tickets go on sale today for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today will be an exciting day for Mankato hockey fans as tickets go on sale for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022.

Ticket sales start at 8 a.m.

Around 15,000 attendees are expected to show up for the event, which will take place Jan. 19-23 at Blakeslee Stadium. Tickets will be available for individual days or a 3-day option.

