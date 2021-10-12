Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left woman dead

Latest News

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (65) keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks...
Wild set roster by putting rookie LW Boldy on injured list
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would...
Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids
FILE — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.
Scores of rabbits perish in Minnesota barn fire
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato have partnered up to Recruit 72 YMCA Mentors in 72 Days
Mankato Area United Way, Radio Mankato partner up To Recruit YMCA Mentors