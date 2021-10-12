U.S. Senator Tina Smith holds virtual conference to discuss expanded Child Tax Credit

(KEYC) - Smith was joined by several Minnesota parents and a University of Minnesota economic expert.

Starting last July Minnesota families started receiving $300 check every month for each child under six and $250 for children six and eighteen.

Which is a $3,600 dollar tax cut for each child under six and $3,000 tax cut for six and older.

The senator says the enhanced credit has had a positive effect on thousands of Minnesota kids to lift them out of poverty.

She’s hoping to build public support to try and make the temporary expansion permanent.

”People are getting those checks right away. That is so important, because it means that people can have the ability to use that money if they need right now. Rather than waiting until next year. So, here is why it matters so much the child tax credit has been around for a long time and it has helped families with children afford the every day expenses that they have had,” U.S. Senator Tina Smith said.

According to Smith 1.1 million Minnesota children are being positively impacted by the tax credit.

