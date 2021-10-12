Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

U.S. Senator Tina Smith holds virtual conference to discuss expanded Child Tax Credit

Starting last July Minnesota families started receiving $300 check every month for each child under six and $250 for children six and eighteen
Starting last July Minnesota families started receiving $300 check every month for each child...
Starting last July Minnesota families started receiving $300 check every month for each child under six and $250 for children six and eighteen(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - Smith was joined by several Minnesota parents and a University of Minnesota economic expert.

Starting last July Minnesota families started receiving $300 check every month for each child under six and $250 for children six and eighteen.

Which is a $3,600 dollar tax cut for each child under six and $3,000 tax cut for six and older.

The senator says the enhanced credit has had a positive effect on thousands of Minnesota kids to lift them out of poverty.

She’s hoping to build public support to try and make the temporary expansion permanent.

”People are getting those checks right away. That is so important, because it means that people can have the ability to use that money if they need right now. Rather than waiting until next year. So, here is why it matters so much the child tax credit has been around for a long time and it has helped families with children afford the every day expenses that they have had,” U.S. Senator Tina Smith said.

According to Smith 1.1 million Minnesota children are being positively impacted by the tax credit.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left woman dead

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
MSU received a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System to recruit a more diverse body of students...
Minnesota State University, Mankato receives grant for behavioral health careers
FILE — The Jackson Business Development Committee is now accepting applications for the 2022...
Jackson Business Challenge returns for 4th year, applications being accepted