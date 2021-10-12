Your Photos
Wild set roster by putting rookie LW Boldy on injured list

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (65) keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks...
Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (65) keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell (51) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild placed rookie left wing Matt Boldy on the injured non-roster list with a broken ankle as they set their roster Tuesday to start the regular season.

Boldy, a 2019 first-round draft pick and one of the team’s top prospects, was hurt in a preseason game last week to spoil a strong training camp. Because he was injured prior to the regular season, he received the non-roster designation. He’s expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

“This is just something that he’s got to grind through now and be mentally strong to get through it and go from there,” general manager Bill Guerin said last week. “But you’ve got to look at things in a positive manner. It could have been worse.”

Boldy’s injury paved the way for rookie Brandon Duhaime to make the club. He spent the past two seasons with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa. Recent acquisition Rem Pitlick, a former University of Minnesota standout claimed off waivers from Nashville, made the 22-man roster as a spare forward.

The Wild start the season Friday at Anaheim.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

