BEC Attorney’s Office launches online tool to help with sealing criminal records

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office has launched a new online tool in helping enhance justice.

According to the FBI, nearly one in three adults in America has a criminal record. which can be a barrier to getting a job, housing, education and more, even after they have fulfilled their obligation to the justice system.

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office recently launched a new webpage explaining the process of sealing records, known as expungement. The webpage explains what criminal records may be sealed, addresses waiting periods, and has a link to apply to have a record sealed for those that have had their case prosecuted by the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office.

To learn more, or to apply, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/sealmyrecord

