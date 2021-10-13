Your Photos
BEC Attorney's Office launches online tool to help with sealing criminal records

The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office recently launched a new webpage explaining the process...
The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office recently launched a new webpage explaining the process of sealing records. (FILE PHOTO)(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office has launched a new online tool in helping enhance justice.

According to the FBI, nearly one in three adults in America has a criminal record. which can be a barrier to getting a job, housing, education and more, even after they have fulfilled their obligation to the justice system.

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office recently launched a new webpage explaining the process of sealing records, known as expungement. The webpage explains what criminal records may be sealed, addresses waiting periods, and has a link to apply to have a record sealed for those that have had their case prosecuted by the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office.

To learn more, or to apply, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/sealmyrecord

