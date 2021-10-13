Federal judge won’t block COVID-19 vaccine mandate for MN healthcare workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -A federal judge won’t block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care workers.

At least not right now.

Minnesota Public Radio reported U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel held a three-hour hearing on whether to block the requirement but ultimately denied.

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September, challenging the requirement from Pres. Biden’s administration, that all workers in most health settings get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

The federal judge denied the request.

She didn’t dismiss the case outright, however. She said the health care workers filed the request anonymously and will have to reveal their names to employers.

