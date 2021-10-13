Your Photos
Gustavus Adolphus College renames arboretum

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College is renaming its arboretum.

The Board of Trustees removed the name Linnaeus from the arboretum, which was originally named after Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1988.

The college says in recent years, Linnaeus’ writings on human taxonomy have come under scrutiny as an example of scientific racism based on his classification and description of human varieties in his work.

The effort to rename the arboretum first began in 2018 and involved both students and staff.

The 125-acre site will now be simply called “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”

”So, we really see this as an opportunity to make the arboretum in Gustavus a much more welcoming arboretum and campus environment,” Gustavus Board of Trustees Chair Scott Anderson said.

The new name is effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

