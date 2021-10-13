Mankato Salvation Army preparing for 2021 Bundle Me Warm event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is gearing up for its 2021 Bundle Me Warm event.

The annual event, which provides families in need with gently used winter clothing, will take place today and tomorrow, from 8:30-3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Youth Center.

The program is available to anyone in need with no financial or residential restrictions. Anyone donating should specify they want their items to go toward the Bundle Me Warm event.

Donations should be dropped of at The Family Thrift Store.

