Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Salvation Army preparing for 2021 Bundle Me Warm event

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is gearing up for its 2021 Bundle Me Warm event.

The annual event, which provides families in need with gently used winter clothing, will take place today and tomorrow, from 8:30-3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Youth Center.

The program is available to anyone in need with no financial or residential restrictions. Anyone donating should specify they want their items to go toward the Bundle Me Warm event.

Donations should be dropped of at The Family Thrift Store.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
FILE — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.
Scores of rabbits perish in Minnesota barn fire

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey hit the gym...!
Pound class offers unique workout experience
Lisa and Kelsey hit the gym...!
Lisa and Kelsey hit the gym...!
Mankato Salvation Army preparing for Bundle Me Warm event
Mankato Salvation Army preparing for Bundle Me Warm event
Today, Gov. Tim Walz will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new State Veterans Cemetery...
Gov. Walz to attend groundbreaking ceremony for new State Veterans Cemetery