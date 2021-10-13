Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Redwood Falls holds ground breaking ceremony

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senators, Minnesota Governor, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs were just some of the names at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Redwood Falls Groundbreaking.

”Where we are sisters and brothers in service to just this nation and when this community accepted the responsibility. Which they did and I would make the case that there are few communities more ready that this one to accept it. This is not just the day of ground breaking when we leave. This is for all of the days going forward,” Governor Tim Walz said.

33752 Noble Avenue in Redwood Falls will be the newest location for a Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

The 77-acre Cemetery is designed to serve 22,000 Veterans, their spouses, and eligible family members.

Everyone involved is thrilled to have the initiative finally come to life.

“It’s been over ten years that we have been working on this cemetery and it is really a collection of work at the local, state and federal level. Each contributed something, the county contributing land, the state giving about $4.5 million in funding and the federal giving about $11.2 million,” Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs commissioner Larry Herke said.

The cemetery will open in 2023, and will play a vital part for military personal and families.

“It’s really important because it’s only 100 miles to the other cemeteries. With the federal cemetery in Fort Snelling and the state cemetery is South Dakota. So, this is really the sweet spot for those families,” Herke explained.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar can attest to that since her father is buried at Fort Snelling which is only twenty minutes away from her.

“People should be near their loved ones and that is this whole idea. Making sure that our veterans cemeteries are throughout our state. In particular in rural Minnesota and in southern Minnesota.”

