Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Supreme Court rules medical marijuana not covered for injured employees

The Minnesota Supreme Court says workers’ compensation for injured employees doesn’t cover...
The Minnesota Supreme Court says workers’ compensation for injured employees doesn’t cover medical marijuana because the drug remains illegal under federal law.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Supreme Court says workers’ compensation for injured employees doesn’t cover medical marijuana because the drug remains illegal under federal law.

The high court issued a pair of rulings Wednesday that overturned lower court orders for employers to pay for medical marijuana to treat work-related injuries.

Federal law prohibits the prescribing and possession of marijuana regardless of state laws authorizing it. The court says that blocks employers from being required to pay for medical cannabis.

Justice Margaret Chutich wrote in dissent that the effect is to prevent injured workers who suffer intractable pain from receiving the relief medical cannabis can bring.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
Melissa Lutter celebrates her last round of chemo with her two daughters
Mayo Clinic Health System radiology technician opens up about her battle with breast cancer
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash

Latest News

Two suspects have been linked to gunfire reports and fleeing from Mankato Public Safety...
Two arrested in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato
A federal judge won't block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care...
Federal judge won’t block COVID-19 vaccine mandate for MN healthcare workers
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office recently launched a new webpage explaining the process...
BEC Attorney’s Office launches online tool to help with sealing criminal records