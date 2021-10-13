Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MnDOT reminds motorists, farm equipment operators to safely share the road during harvest season

This fall, motorists traveling on Minnesota highways need to be aware of large, slow-moving...
This fall, motorists traveling on Minnesota highways need to be aware of large, slow-moving farm equipment moving to and from the fields and transporting crops during harvest season.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Minnesota highways this fall need to be aware of large, slow-moving farm equipment moving to and from the fields and transporting crops, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT also cautions that farm equipment is large and heavy, making it difficult for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The machines also tend to make wide turns and sometimes cross over the center line. They also can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

All these factors require all drivers to exercise extra care during harvest season.

“Minnesota’s agriculture community is hard at work this fall as harvest is underway,” said Mike Schweyen, MnDOT District 6 traffic engineer. “We can all do our part to keep our roads safe by being attentive to what’s ahead on the roads we travel. That means being prepared to encounter slow-moving farm vehicles, especially on rural, two-lane roads through November. Be patient. Most farmers will try to allow vehicles to pass them in an area where it is safe to do so.”

Motorists

• Watch for falling debris or debris in the road.

• Don’t veer for debris, it could result in a head-on collision or a driver going into a ditch.

• Wait for a safe opportunity to pass. Farm equipment operators often make wide left turns, which can indicate to a motorist that the operator is moving right and it is safe to pass.

• Wear seat belts.

• Drive with headlights on at all times.

• Park the phone and put the distractions away.

Farm Equipment Operators

• Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.

• Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.

• Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.

• Wear seat belts.

• Park the phone and put the distractions away

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
Melissa Lutter celebrates her last round of chemo with her two daughters
Mayo Clinic Health System radiology technician opens up about her battle with breast cancer
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey hit the gym...!
Pound class offers unique workout experience
Lisa and Kelsey hit the gym...!
Lisa and Kelsey hit the gym...!
The Mankato Salvation Army is gearing up for its 2021 Bundle Me Warm event. (KEYC News 12 File...
Mankato Salvation Army preparing for 2021 Bundle Me Warm event
Mankato Salvation Army preparing for Bundle Me Warm event
Mankato Salvation Army preparing for Bundle Me Warm event