MSU Career Development Center holds its annual Career and Internship Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career Development Center is holding its annual Career and Internship Expo.

Minnesota State Mankato students and alums will be able to receive assistance with career planning and learn about employment and internship opportunities with area employers.

The event, returning to its “in-person format” after last fall’s virtual experience, will be held for students and alumni from 10:30 a.m-2 p.m. both today and tomorrow in the University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

This year’s in-person event will be slightly smaller than in previous years to make it as safe as possible for all attendees.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.