North Mankato, MAPO asks for input regarding Lookout Drive corridor study

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato and Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization is asking for the public’s input on Lookout Drive.

Specifically, planners want to know what the residents love about the Lookout Drive area.

The survey aims to identify improvements between 512th Street and Lee Boulevard.

North Mankato officials say that the study will look into improving transportation including driving, walking, biking and transit.

”So that is a corridor study that is looking at roadway improvements,” North Mankato City Planner Matthew Lassonde said. “They are going to look at how the road can effectively handle anticipated traffic into the future. How different land uses are going to contribute to that, increased traffic flows.”

The virtual public open house began Monday and is scheduled to be open through Oct. 31.

