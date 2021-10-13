Your Photos
Perkins on Highway 169 closes

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A long-time staple on Highway 169 in the Mankato area has closed its doors.

The Perkins restaurant, located on Range Street in North Mankato, near the border with Mankato, closed its doors on Sunday.

The eatery had been dealing with staffing shortages that lead to a reduction in the hours of operations.

Perkins has another location on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

