Perkins on Highway 169 closes

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A long-time staple on Highway 169 in the Mankato area has closed its doors.

The Perkins restaurant, located on Range Street in North Mankato, near the border with Mankato, closed its doors on Sunday.

The eatery had been dealing with staffing shortages that lead to a reduction in the hours of operations.

Perkins has another location on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

