Section 2AA soccer tournament underway

NORTH MANKATO and MANKATO Minn. (KEYC) -The Section 2AA soccer tournament began Tuesday.

The Mankato East and Mankato West boys both won to set up another meeting between the two rivals in the semifinals.

West won the regular season meeting between the two teams 1-0.

Both East and West girls won their match-ups.

East will take on New Prague in the semifinals while West gets Jordan.

All of the section semifinals are set to take place Thursday.

