South Central College to receive Hunger Free Campus Award today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is set to receive its Hunger Free Campus Award today.

The award, shared by SCC’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses, comes from Lead MN, the statewide student association for the 30 Minnesota State colleges.

South Central College was one of the first four colleges receiving the Hunger Free Campus designation in June 2020.

The ceremony will take place at the Event Center of SCC’s Faribault Campus at 1 p.m., this afternoon.

A tour of the campus cupboard to follow.

