Tips to manage injuries ahead of Mankato Marathon

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and Mayo Clinic Health System is sharing tips to help runners reduce their risk of injury.

Common injuries include runner’s knee, shin splints and hamstring strains.

Many can be treated at home.

Mayo recommends using the “PEACE and LOVE” model. PEACE stands for protect, elevate, avoid anti-inflammatories, compress and educate, while LOVE stands for load, optimism, vascularisation and exercise.

In most cases, the PEACE and LOVE model is sufficient to manage soft tissue injuries, but, there are signs that can indicate it’s time to see a doctor.

“If your pain is just not responding to any of those kinds of practices, if you’re having really significant pain when you’re resting and when you’re not putting weight or moving on it, if you’re really not able to bear weight, or if when you’re doing activity, if you felt or heard a big pop or a snap and there was a sudden onset of pain that’s usually a sign that you did something more significant,” explained Dr. Wade Johnson, an orthopedic physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo says runners should hydrate and warm up before starting the race this weekend.

It’s also important to wear comfortable shoes that are already broken in.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

