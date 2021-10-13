Two arrested in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two suspects have been linked to gunfire reports and fleeing from Mankato Public Safety officers on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call on the 1300 block of Carney Ave., just before midnight on Oct. 11.

Last night, authorities located a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident. The suspects fled in the vehicle and later on foot.

After setting a perimeter, law enforcement arrested Kueth Ngut, 19, and Jal Dhul, 21, in connection with Monday and Tuesday’s incidents.

Dhul is expected to be charged with fleeing a peace officer while Ngut is expected to be charged with terroristic threats.

