Two arrested in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two suspects have been linked to gunfire reports and fleeing from Mankato Public Safety officers on Monday and Tuesday.
Authorities responded to a call on the 1300 block of Carney Ave., just before midnight on Oct. 11.
Last night, authorities located a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident. The suspects fled in the vehicle and later on foot.
After setting a perimeter, law enforcement arrested Kueth Ngut, 19, and Jal Dhul, 21, in connection with Monday and Tuesday’s incidents.
Dhul is expected to be charged with fleeing a peace officer while Ngut is expected to be charged with terroristic threats.
