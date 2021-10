MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the state of Minnesota reports 2,919 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths including two Blue Earth County residents, one was in their 70s and one in their late 90s. Three Faribault County residents are also included in today’s death total, all of which were at least 60 years old.

