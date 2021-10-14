Your Photos
Four children injured in Moorhead school bus crash

Four children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after the school bus they were riding in crashed with a pickup truck in northwestern Minnesota’s Clay County.(Joseph Haj)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier today, four children were taken to the hospital without life-threatening injuries after the school bus they were riding in crashed with a pickup truck in northwestern Minnesota’s Clay County.

Sheriff Mark Empting said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in rural Clay County. Empting also mentioned the preliminary investigation showed the driver of the pickup truck may have failed to yield, but the investigation is ongoing.

The school bus was equipped with a camera, which will be used in the investigation.

The bus was carrying students from the Ada-Borup School District.

