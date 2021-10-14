Your Photos
Golden Apple awarded to educator at Rosa Parks Elementary

By Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You can’t see the smiles behind the masks, but you can hear the laughter coming from Kasey Hassig’s second-grade classroom at Rosa Parks Elementary in Mankato.

“There are a lot of things to love about teaching, but for me, it’s the relationships I get to build with the children and see them grow into their future,” Hassig said.

Visit www.KEYC.com to nominate an educator for the Golden Apple Award

Her genuine passion for teaching is evident to parents, one of which nominated her for the Golden Apple Award.

“This is really special. It’s just really timely and really hits the spot,” she added.

Timely because for teachers navigating how to do their jobs in such uncertain times, grateful gestures go a long way...

“I also coach and so in the fall right now, I’m just spread really thin, so sometimes to have moments where you are thanked even small thank yous, but like this is a massive thank you, so this gives me juice to keep me going in my job,” Hassig continued.

