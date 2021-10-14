Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Janesville updates utility system

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Janesville’s Public Utilities Commission announced its 18-month search for a new utilities system has ended.

The city now says its primary partner, Suez, along with Aclara Technologies, Badger Meters and Vanguard Utility Services, will contribute to the overall team.

With the new system in place, the city hopes it will empower city customers with tools they can use to better understand when and how much energy and water they are using.

Customers will now be able to utilize an online portal that will give them data throughout the month on their utility usage.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Two suspects have been linked to gunfire reports and fleeing from Mankato Public Safety...
Two arrested in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey take their shot at Sleepy Eye Brewing Company’s peanut butter cup beer...!
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company offers peanut butter cup beer
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company offers peanut butter cup beer
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company offers peanut butter cup beer
Janesville updates utility system
Janesville Utilities
Mankato Family YMCA is holding a launch party for its new program, ForeverWell, directed...
Mankato YMCA Launches ForeverWell program