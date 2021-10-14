Janesville updates utility system

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Janesville’s Public Utilities Commission announced its 18-month search for a new utilities system has ended.

The city now says its primary partner, Suez, along with Aclara Technologies, Badger Meters and Vanguard Utility Services, will contribute to the overall team.

With the new system in place, the city hopes it will empower city customers with tools they can use to better understand when and how much energy and water they are using.

Customers will now be able to utilize an online portal that will give them data throughout the month on their utility usage.

