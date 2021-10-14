Mankato bars see surge in business as concerts, hockey return

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato bars are seeing a surge in demand as downtown events return.

MSU Maverick Hockey and concerts have made a comeback at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Wednesday night’s Toby Keith concert drew thousands to downtown which overwhelmed some short-staffed bars.

Isaiah Pitchford, owner of The 507, said he’s excited to see large crowds again as the spike in business helps retain employees.

He stated, “If staff comes in and they know their going to make money [and] they know they’re going to have a good time, they’re going to be more inclined to keep working. With the concerts coming back, hockey games, all those type of things, I think people are super excited to get out and do those things, which is helping all of downtown.”

With a busy hockey season and concert lineup ahead, Pitchford isn’t expecting the traffic to slow down anytime soon.

