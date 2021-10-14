Your Photos
Mankato YMCA Launches ForeverWell program

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the Mankato Family YMCA is launching a new program titled ForeverWell.

The program, which will have its own coordinator, is directed towards active older adults and promotes ways to get active, stay fit and be social.

ForeverWell’s launch party is being held today and will help members learn more about the new program and get connected to other community resources.

The event will be held in the Aerobics Studio at the YMCA from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and is open to all members of the public.

