Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Republicans attend FUN Raiser in New Ulm

By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Event Center was the host site of this year’s Brown County Republican FUN Raiser, in which Minnesota Republican Party members and supporters establish connections and meet the party’s candidates.

”It’s always great being with the activities and the people that do the work in the party. They have been with me a long time, we worked together to win this seat. I am just grateful that they are with me and standing side by side,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-02).

The event also featured gubernatorial hopefuls, including Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake), who currently chairs the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee in the state Senate.

MORE STORIES:
Sen. Michelle Benson runs for governor
Family physician, former state Sen. Scott Jensen announces plans to run for governor
Sen. Gazelka joins governor’s race

She has lived in Minnesota, as well as other states, and believes that her background and family life makes her different from the other candidates.

”I think that it is our responsibility to appreciate the freedoms that we have been given and the prosperity that we have. We might be in tough times now, but we are very blessed to live in this nation, so let’s make sure that we hand out a more free and prosperous Minnesota to our children,” Benson said.

Another Republican running for governor is former state Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen from Sleepy Eye.

”When I lead, I want to trail blaze on issues. If it is a hard conversation, tough, we are going to have it. If you are uncomfortable, too bad. I think the public is sick and tired of career politicians, and they want to have meaningful conversations, and they want to expose the issues,” Jensen explained.

The night was full of connections and networking in the Republican Party.

Hagedorn says he’ll announce soon where he’ll be donating campaign funds he received from GOP donor Anton Lazzaro, who now faces criminal charges.

Anton Lazzaro Coverage:
Hagedorn to choose charity for Lazzaro donations
Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment
College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case
Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked
Testimony: Minnesota GOP donor paid underage girls for sex

”We came up with three, there will be one from the western side, the middle and the other. We will probably release that in a couple of days, I don’t know, it is very close. As soon as we cut the checks, we will let you know,” Hagedorn added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Minnesota Republicans attend FUN Raiser in New Ulm
Military personnel hold flags during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in...
State officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for Minnesota’s newest veterans cemetery
State officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for Minnesota’s newest veterans cemetery
A street sign is pictured Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the intersection of Lookout Drive and...
North Mankato, MAPO asks for input regarding Lookout Drive corridor study