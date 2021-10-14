Minnesota Republicans attend FUN Raiser in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Event Center was the host site of this year’s Brown County Republican FUN Raiser, in which Minnesota Republican Party members and supporters establish connections and meet the party’s candidates.

”It’s always great being with the activities and the people that do the work in the party. They have been with me a long time, we worked together to win this seat. I am just grateful that they are with me and standing side by side,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-02).

The event also featured gubernatorial hopefuls, including Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake), who currently chairs the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee in the state Senate.

She has lived in Minnesota, as well as other states, and believes that her background and family life makes her different from the other candidates.

”I think that it is our responsibility to appreciate the freedoms that we have been given and the prosperity that we have. We might be in tough times now, but we are very blessed to live in this nation, so let’s make sure that we hand out a more free and prosperous Minnesota to our children,” Benson said.

Another Republican running for governor is former state Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen from Sleepy Eye.

”When I lead, I want to trail blaze on issues. If it is a hard conversation, tough, we are going to have it. If you are uncomfortable, too bad. I think the public is sick and tired of career politicians, and they want to have meaningful conversations, and they want to expose the issues,” Jensen explained.

The night was full of connections and networking in the Republican Party.

Hagedorn says he’ll announce soon where he’ll be donating campaign funds he received from GOP donor Anton Lazzaro, who now faces criminal charges.

”We came up with three, there will be one from the western side, the middle and the other. We will probably release that in a couple of days, I don’t know, it is very close. As soon as we cut the checks, we will let you know,” Hagedorn added.

