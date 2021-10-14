Minnesota State Mankato holds annual Career and Internship Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career Development Center held its annual Career and Internship Expo Wednesday.

The event returned to an in-person format this year after the fall 2020 event was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The expo kicked off Wednesday and resumes Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

The event aims to help students and alumni in career planning and finding employment and internship opportunities in the area.

