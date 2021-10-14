Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State Mankato holds annual Career and Internship Expo

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career Development Center held its annual Career and Internship Expo Wednesday.

The event returned to an in-person format this year after the fall 2020 event was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The expo kicked off Wednesday and resumes Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

The event aims to help students and alumni in career planning and finding employment and internship opportunities in the area.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Melissa Lutter celebrates her last round of chemo with her two daughters
Mayo Clinic Health System radiology technician opens up about her battle with breast cancer

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato holds annual Career and Internship Expo
FILE — The Jackson Business Development Committee is now accepting applications for the 2022...
Jackson Business Challenge returns for 4th year, applications being accepted
FILE — An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb.
Amazon distribution center coming to Twin Cities suburb
Sweater at Sonny + Dot in downtown Mankato, Minn.
Sonny + Dot boutique opens in downtown Mankato