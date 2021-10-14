Minnesota Zoo’s lost Eurasian owl dies of injuries

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A Eurasian owl that escaped from the Minnesota Zoo earlier this month is dead.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that a neighbor found Gladys the owl injured by the side of the road near the zoo. She died by the time the zoo’s medical team reached her.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. It wasn’t clear when the owl was found.

Gladys escaped during a flying exercise in the zoo’s amphitheater, where she starred in the zoo’s bird show for the last five years, on Oct. 1. Zoo officials guessed that she was hiding somewhere on the zoo’s 485-acre campus and she was seen around the zoo. Workers failed to lure her back to them with food and other objects, though.

Zoo workers said Gladys’ death has deeply affected them. The zoo hand-raised her from a chick and worked with her daily.

“People got to know her over the years,” the zoo’s spokesman, Zach Nugent, said. “It really elicited a unique bond that isn’t always there with other animals that visitors see at the zoo.”

