Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Modified weapons showing up at more Minneapolis crime scenes

FILE — Handguns and rifles that have been modified into fully automatic weapons that can fire...
FILE — Handguns and rifles that have been modified into fully automatic weapons that can fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute have been involved in a string of Minneapolis shootings and have been showing up at more crime scenes, authorities say.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Handguns and rifles that have been modified into fully automatic weapons that can fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute have been involved in a string of Minneapolis shootings and have been showing up at more crime scenes, authorities say.

Police data show the city’s ShotSpotter network has recorded 78 automatic gunfire activations of 935 total rounds, compared with five such activations of 42 rounds at this time last year, the Star Tribune reported. The increased firepower comes as the city is closing in on last year’s record of 551 gunshot victims.

Quantrell Urman, founder of the street outreach group Turf Politics, said he consistently hears automatic gunfire while making his rounds.

“They’re out there a lot,” he said. “They’re everywhere.”

It’s not clear how many converted weapons are on city streets, but authorities have been tracking incidents involving them, said Jeffrey Reed, the assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul.

Regular semi-automatic guns fire one round each time a trigger is pulled, but an automatic gun will shoot continuously until the trigger is released. Converting a gun into an automatic weapon involves illegal devices commonly known as “Glock switches” or “auto-sears,” which are available online or can be made on 3D printers.

recent shootings in Minneapolis show how prevalent the devices are. In August, ShotSpotter detected 27 rounds of automatic gunfire at a gas station shooting that left one man dead. Also in August, police said a modified fully automatic pistol was used in a shootout on a busy Uptown street in which more than 100 shots were fired and seven people were wounded. Earlier this year, two men were injured when automatic gunfire broke out during a house party.

Shane Hallow, president of the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs, the union that represents Hennepin EMS medics and dispatchers, said that with automatic weapons, it’s more likely a victim will be shot multiple times, lowering chances of survival, or that there will be multiple victims.

“If you’re shot three to four times in rapid succession in your torso, that’s more likely to hit major arteries or organs,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Two suspects have been charged after gunfire was reported and for fleeing from Mankato Public...
UPDATE: Two charged in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home

Latest News

Four children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening Thursday...
Four children injured in Moorhead school bus crash
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
COVID-19 information update
COVID-19 information update
An officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, on Wednesday, left one person injured.
Officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, leaves one person injured