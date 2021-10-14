Officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, leaves one person injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KEYC) - An officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, on Wednesday, left one person injured.

According to Davenport Police, it occurred soon after an armed and wanted suspect was spotted,

Police say that an officer tried to arrest the suspect, but the suspect refused to comply.

The officer then fired their gun, but details remain unclear.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer who fired their gun was placed on administrative leave.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

