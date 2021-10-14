Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, leaves one person injured

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KEYC) - An officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, on Wednesday, left one person injured.

According to Davenport Police, it occurred soon after an armed and wanted suspect was spotted,

Police say that an officer tried to arrest the suspect, but the suspect refused to comply.

The officer then fired their gun, but details remain unclear.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer who fired their gun was placed on administrative leave.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Two suspects have been charged after gunfire was reported and for fleeing from Mankato Public...
UPDATE: Two charged in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato

Latest News

Four children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after the...
Four children injured in Moorhead school bus crash
An officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA, on Wednesday, left one person injured.
Officer-involved shooting in Davenport, IA
Below average temps for the next couple of days.
Joshua Eckl's Thursday Midday Forecast 10-14-2021
Lisa and Kelsey take their shot at Sleepy Eye Brewing Company’s peanut butter cup beer...!
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company offers peanut butter cup beer