Prep Athlete: Eggert leading the way for Mankato East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Senior quarterback Jacob Eggert possesses all the qualities a team could ask for in a quarterback: he has size, an accurate arm that is paired with exceptional decision-making and an ability to improvise when a play breaks down.

“The special ones can go outside the system when nothing is there and make positive plays,” head coach Eric Davis said. “You don’t want everyone to do that, but when someone is as successful as Jacob is, you don’t mind when he turns nothing into something.”

The QB is Mankato East’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns (39), career passing yards (3,041) and is third all-time in career pass completions with 197, just 14 shy of passing Nic Seiler for the second-most in program history.

Eggert also holds a number of single-season passing records, including setting the passing yards record in 2020 (1,433), touchdown passes, set in 2021, (17), and finished second in program history with 94 completions during the 2020 season, which is just four shy of the record of 98 completions set by Quinn Frisell in 2011.

The senior QB also set a new single-game record for TD passes this season when he threw five in a game.

Eggert is racking up the TD’s this season at an impressive rate, putting the Mankato East Cougars in a position to potentially host a playoff game in a stacked Section 2AAAAA Tournament.

“It’s really important to us, the last two years we’ve had a home playoff game, we’d like to keep that going. We need to focus and get going,” Eggert said.

Eggert’s playing career won’t wrap up whenever the Cougars season finishes in 2021, as the senior plans on playing football at NSIC powerhouse Minnesota Duluth.

“I’m really excited to play there. I went on a couple of visits there and loved everything about it, the coaching staff, the culture. I think it’s a great school as well. I think it’s a perfect fit for me,” Eggert added.

Eggert’s leadership and game-changing ability are why the senior is our Scheel’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

