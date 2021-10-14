Road are being closed due to the Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Most of the closures will happen on Saturday, but there will be a few tomorrow.

From two p.m. on Friday to midnight on Saturday Poplar Street will be closed.

On Saturday Front Street, Stoltzman, Blue Earth Street, Park Lane, Woodland Avenue and Sibley will be closed as well.

The city of Mankato is putting the word out about traffic delays.

”In the Lincoln Park and West Mankato area. We will have law enforcement at the heavy traffic areas, we will have city staff at the other key locations. A lot of the impacts will be side streets so that will be manned by volunteers. So, we always ask that people be patient and maybe give themselves an extra couple of minutes. We do want to make sure that the runners are safe and that drivers are safe,” city of Mankato Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.

It is recommended to plan ahead if driving in these areas.

