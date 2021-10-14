Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Road are being closed due to the Mankato Marathon

On Saturday Front Street, Stoltzman, Blue Earth Street, Park Lane, Woodland Avenue and Sibley will be closed as well
On Saturday Front Street, Stoltzman, Blue Earth Street, Park Lane, Woodland Avenue and Sibley...
On Saturday Front Street, Stoltzman, Blue Earth Street, Park Lane, Woodland Avenue and Sibley will be closed as well(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Most of the closures will happen on Saturday, but there will be a few tomorrow.

From two p.m. on Friday to midnight on Saturday Poplar Street will be closed.

On Saturday Front Street, Stoltzman, Blue Earth Street, Park Lane, Woodland Avenue and Sibley will be closed as well.

The city of Mankato is putting the word out about traffic delays.

”In the Lincoln Park and West Mankato area. We will have law enforcement at the heavy traffic areas, we will have city staff at the other key locations. A lot of the impacts will be side streets so that will be manned by volunteers. So, we always ask that people be patient and maybe give themselves an extra couple of minutes. We do want to make sure that the runners are safe and that drivers are safe,” city of Mankato Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.

It is recommended to plan ahead if driving in these areas.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Two suspects have been charged after gunfire was reported and for fleeing from Mankato Public...
UPDATE: Two charged in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home

Latest News

ForeverWell highlights a variety of activities throughout the year for the mind, body and spirit
Mankato YMCA launches new program
KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Author Gary Paulsen sits with his favorite Alaskan husky, Flax, at his Willow, Alaska, home on...
Gary Paulsen, celebrated children’s author, dies at 82