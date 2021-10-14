Sen. Klobuchar to hold roundtable with parents about harms of Facebook, Instagram on kids

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will hold a virtual roundtable with Minnesota parents to discuss kids’ use of Facebook and Instagram.

During the virtual discussion, Klobuchar will hear parents’ concerns about the platforms’ content and privacy policies, including how Facebook and Instagram profit from kids’ data.

Last week, Klobuchar participated in a hearing with Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who shared new information about how the company promotes content to children and its practices for addressing misinformation.

Klobuchar announced in September that she supported the company’s decision to pause development of Instagram for Kids, a kids version of Instagram.

The virtual roundtable will start at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.