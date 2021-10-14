Your Photos
South Central College’s virtual Global Conference begins today

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College’s Global Conference begins today and will be entirely virtual.

SCC’s Global Conference provides participants a chance to learn about a wide variety of global topics and cultures. Each conference also takes a closer look at a particular region, with this year focusing on Asian culture.

The conference starts at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude around 1 p.m.

