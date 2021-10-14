Your Photos
TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

