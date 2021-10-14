Mankato West girls’ soccer makes significant donation to ACS

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team is playing for a spot in the Section 2AA title game Thursday night, but more importantly the squad is making a significant donation to the community.

Wednesday, the team presented a check to the American Cancer Society of Blue Earth County.

The Scarlets raised $6,000 for the organization’s Gold Together Program in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Rochester Century.

Gold Together focuses on childhood cancer awareness and education in our region and across the state.

It’s the largest donation in program history, and the seventh year the team’s raised money for cancer awareness.

