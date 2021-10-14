Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato West girls’ soccer makes significant donation to ACS

By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team is playing for a spot in the Section 2AA title game Thursday night, but more importantly the squad is making a significant donation to the community.

Wednesday, the team presented a check to the American Cancer Society of Blue Earth County.

The Scarlets raised $6,000 for the organization’s Gold Together Program in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Rochester Century.

Gold Together focuses on childhood cancer awareness and education in our region and across the state.

It’s the largest donation in program history, and the seventh year the team’s raised money for cancer awareness.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Mankato West girls’ soccer makes significant donation to ACS
Prep Athlete: Eggert leading the way for Mankato East
Prep Athlete: Eggert leading the way for Mankato East
Prep Athlete: Eggert leading the way for Mankato East
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record