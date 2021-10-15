Chol’s PK sends West to Section 2AA Championship

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Mankato East in the Section 2AA semifinals Thursday night.

West wins on penalty kicks after the game was tied 0-0 after two overtimes.

West senior Kuany Chol converted the fifth PK to send West to the 2AA title game, edging East 5-4 on penalty kicks.

West plays for the section championship on Tuesday in New Prague.

