Chol’s PK sends West to Section 2AA Championship

By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Mankato East in the Section 2AA semifinals Thursday night.

West wins on penalty kicks after the game was tied 0-0 after two overtimes.

West senior Kuany Chol converted the fifth PK to send West to the 2AA title game, edging East 5-4 on penalty kicks.

West plays for the section championship on Tuesday in New Prague.

