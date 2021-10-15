Construction of Highway 60 complete

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stretch of HIghway 60 between Elysian and Waterville will open today according to The Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The improvements will provide a smoother roadway and increase safety.

Updates were also made to pedestrian ramps follow Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The estimated cost of the entire project was $21 million.

