Construction of Highway 60 complete

The stretch of HIghway 60 between Elysian and Waterville will open today according to The Minnesota Dpeartment of Transportation(KEYC News Now)
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stretch of HIghway 60 between Elysian and Waterville will open today according to The Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The improvements will provide a smoother roadway and increase safety.

Updates were also made to pedestrian ramps follow Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The estimated cost of the entire project was $21 million.

