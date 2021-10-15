Construction of Highway 60 complete
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stretch of HIghway 60 between Elysian and Waterville will open today according to The Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The improvements will provide a smoother roadway and increase safety.
Updates were also made to pedestrian ramps follow Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The estimated cost of the entire project was $21 million.
