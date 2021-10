NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato East Cougars came up short in overtime 2-1 against the New Prague Trojans in the Section 2AA semifinals.

Mankato East’s historic season comes to an end as the Cougars finish with a 15-3 overall record and were Big 9 Conference champions for the first time in program history.

