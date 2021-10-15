Your Photos
Fallen Waseca sheriff honored in Washington D.C.

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A fallen Waseca County Sherriff officer’s name was officially installed on the National Law Enforcement Wall in Washington DC.

Sheriff Lemick A. Larson was killed in September 1940 in a vehicle crash near Aberdeen, SD, while en route to extradite a prisoner back to Waseca County.

Sheriff Larson was a U.S. Army veteran of WWI. He served as the elected sheriff of Waseca County for two years and had previously served with the Waseca Police Department for 14 years.

A candlelight vigil was held in his memory, last night. He is also being recognized at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the capital.

