Faribault police fundraiser proceeds to go to equipment, address mental health

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) -The Paradise Center for the Arts will be hosting a fundraiser for Faribault police this weekend.

Faribault Chief of Police Andy Bohlen will give a presentation at 7 p.m. on Saturday that will showcase the department’s achievements.

K9 Thor will make an appearance and some of the squad cars, including the SWAT Bearcat, will be on display.

Following the presentation, local musicians, Street Talk will take the stage at 8 p.m.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised will be given to the Faribault Police Department for safety equipment and to a fund for officers to use for mental health concerns.

Tickets are on sale now and are $20 per person.

