Mankato Family YMCA launches new ForeverWell program

The new ForeverWell program is directed towards getting the older population active.

It highlights a variety of activities throughout the year for the mind, body and spirit.

The program is community-based and will also offer educational activities, along with promoting a healthy lifestyle to help alleviate boredom and isolation for active older adults.

”A big part of this program also is that I will be contacting people on the phone, if they are not in here at the Y. Just saying come on down, come play some pickleball, come play some games with us. We’ve got a lot of different activities planned for this and we are trying to find activities that meet people everywhere,” ForeverWell Coordinator Renee Solomon-Wise said.

This new program isn’t just starting in Mankato.

“Looking to expand our program nationwide, and this right now is the very beginning part of it. We have a pilot program where we are working with 17 Y’s in greater Minnesota and in North and South Dakota. Mankato is one of these Y’s, the idea is to help them either start or enhance their current programming for seniors,” ForeverWell training coordinator Diane Schroeder explained.

ForeverWell launched Thursday and is ready for anyone 55 and older who is looking to get more active.

