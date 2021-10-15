Mankato students rescued after canoes overturn during field trip

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of students from Mankato was rescued from the Minnesota River after their canoes overturned north of Le Sueur Thursday afternoon.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the group of 11 students and two chaperones was on a field trip from the Kato Public Charter School. The group of canoes encountered fasting movies waters with obstacles, such as tree limbs, in the water, which caused some of the canoes to tip over.

Crews launched rescue craft from the river access in Henderson.

Two students were clinging to an overturned canoe, while several others made it to a sandbar in the middle of the river.

All were treated at the scene.

