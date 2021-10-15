MAPS releases COVID report card for the start of the school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — School districts across the country are working to make their schools safe, with vaccine eligibility pending for younger age groups.

“We are noticing that less of our cases are employees thus year as compared to last year,” stated Scott Hogan, director of facilities and safety at Mankato Area Public Schools.

Hogan says that roughly 85% of staff at Mankato Area Public Schools are vaccinated, and the district adds that number is around 50% for students.

“What a positive setting it is for families to see that our staff really cares about the kids and everybody that comes down into our buildings have taken that extra step to get vaccinated,” Hogan added.

MAPS is seeing an average of 20-25 cases per week for the district, which is around where they were last year at this time. Part of the school day routine now includes masking, extra cleaning and social distancing when possible.

One of the biggest changes from last year is that when it comes to close contact with someone with COVID, it is up to the families to decide if their students should quarantine.

“We refer the families to the MDH decision tree and ask them to follow that decision tree,” Hogan said.

Going forward with the year, MAPS is continuing to partner with local health organizations like Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Clinic and both Blue Earth and Nicollet County Health Departments. All of the organizations will meet weekly to discuss what is happening in the area.

“My goal is always, as a safety director, looking at the experience the kids are having here in the buildings and making sure it is the best learning environment that they have,” Hogan stated.

